Personnel work a major task of Party
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has paid special attention to carrying out personnel work in conformity with specific conditions and the requirements of the revolutionary cause.
When he was alive, President Ho Chi Minh always affirmed that officials are those explaining the Party and Government’s policies to help people understand clearly and follow them, while at the same time reporting on the people’s circumstances to the Party and Government so that suitable policies are issued.
Personnel training has therefore long been a radical mission of the Party.
Personnel work has been emphasised in many resolutions, directives, conclusions, and regulations. In particular, in the 12th Congress’s tenure, the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat focused greatly on leading and directing the implementation of Party building task, including personnel work.
Of note, in the first three years of the tenure (2016-2018), the Party Central Committee adopted four resolutions and one regulation, while the Politburo and Secretariat issued nearly 130 documents relating to Party building and rectification.
Thanks to these documents, the contingent of officials from the central to local level has continually grown in both quantity and quality.
Along with personnel work, the fight against corruption and wastefulness have received close, thorough, and drastic direction from the Party Central Committee in a spirit of no “forbidden zones”, no exceptions, and no privileges.
Many serious corruption cases involving leading officials, including high-ranking ones, have been brought to light, with strict sentences imposed, affirming the Party and State’s political determination in the fight against corruption and wastefulness and consolidating people’s trust in the Party.
The positive results of personnel building and the building of a contingent of officials at all levels have contributed greatly to the success of all-level Party congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure as well as to personnel preparations for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.
The outcomes of Party building and rectification have made the Party more united and transparent and stronger, and helped boost the country’s socio-economic development, strengthen defence and security potential, increase the country’s position and prestige in the international arena, and create a firm foundation for rapid and sustainable development./.
Delegates vote to elect the 12th Party Committee of Bac Kan province in the 2020-2025 tenure (Photo: VNA)
