Personnel work focus of 13th National Party Congress’s fourth working day
Banner at 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Party Congress devoted the entire day on January 29 to discuss in groups personnel work for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee.
In the morning, delegates continued studying documents and discussing candidates slated to be nominated to the Party Central Committee, and filled out self-nomination and nomination forms.
The Congress’s Personnel Sub-committee received reports from heads of delegations on self-nomination and additional nomination of candidates.
Delegation heads reported to the Presidium on the lists of self-nominated and additionally-nominated candidates.
In the afternoon, the Presidium announced the synthesized lists of self-nominated and additionally-nominated candidates.
Delegates filled out forms for withdrawing from the lists of self-nominated and nominated candidates.
The Presidium met to consider the cases asking to withdraw from self-nominated and nominated candidates.
The congress’s Secretariat asked the Presidium for instruction on issues in congress documents that the congress needs to vote on.
A total of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Party Congress, which is being held from January 25 to February 2./.