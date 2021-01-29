Politics Minister checks security readiness at Party Congress venue General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, inspected readiness to guarantee security at the 13th National Party Congress at the ministry’s command centre in the National Convention Centre, the congress’s venue, in Hanoi on January 29.

World National Party Congress opens new era for Vietnam’s development: Russian expert The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has all elements to become an important political event in Vietnam’s history, opening a new era for the nation’s development, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Nikolaevich Kolotov, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University.

Politics Vietnam continues to affirm leading role in Asia-Pacific: Russian journalist Vietnam will continue to affirm its leading political position and economic role in the Asia-Pacific region, head of Russian News Agency TASS’ bureau in Vietnam Yuri Denisovych has said.

Politics National Party Congress continues working on personnel affairs The 13th National Party Congress continues discussing personnel affairs during its plenary session in Hanoi on January 29.