World Indonesia: Missing flight made uninstructed turn before crashing The Air Traffic Control (ATC) repeatedly attempted to communicate with Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 a few minutes before it crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on January 9.

World Brookings Institution highlights Vietnam’s progress in universal health Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington DC, has run an article highlighting Vietnam’s impressive progress in universal health coverage (UHC) over the past decade.

World Thailand-Myanmar border trade briefly resumes in Kanchanaburi Trade between Thailand and Myanmar resumed in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province on February 3 after Thai authorities temporarily eased COVID-19 restriction measures for two days.

World Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of Vietnam at the UN, reiterated that Vietnam categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons in any form, by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances during an UN Security Council (UNSC)’s open video teleconference (VTC) on February 3.