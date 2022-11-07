Business Vietnam, Austria look forwards to stronger economic links Economic partnerships are one of the highlights in Vietnam - Austria relations, and both have shown their determination to strongly advance these ties.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,690 VND/USD on November 7, down 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 4).

Business Infographic October CPI inches up 0.15% In October, the consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.15% from the previous month partly due to rebounding house rental and school fee hikes in some localities.