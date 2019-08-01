Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The retail price of E5RON92 dropped 377 VND to a maximum level of 19,902 VND per litre as from 15:00 on August 1.Following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of RON95-III decreased 316 VND to 20,919 VND per litre.Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are capped at 17,023 VND and 15,966 VND per litre, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 15,927 VND per kilogrammeThis is the first drop in petrol prices following two consecutive hikes with total rise exceeding 1,000 VND per litre.The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with swings in the global market.-VNA