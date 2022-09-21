Business Bac Ninh takes actions to raise position in electronics value chains With a view to becoming Vietnam’s leading manufacturing centre of electronic products, the northern province of Bac Ninh has taken a lot of concerted and flexible measures, focusing on high-value segments such as smartphones, electronic devices, and components.

Business ADB keeps Vietnam 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 6.5% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its favourable economic outlook for Vietnam as it forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, based on the update of its flagship economic report released on September 21.

Business Garment sector's local procurement rate up but challenges ahead The textile and garment industry's local procurement reached a record high rate of 57 % in the first eight months of this year, approaching the target of 60% set for 2025, Le Tien Truong, chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), said.

Business Quang Ninh aims to become fisheries hub of the North The northern province of Quang Ninh, with its advantages in a long coastline and a large number of islands, is focusing on expanding industrial aquatic farming at sea with an aim to become the largest fisheries hub in the northern region.