Petrol prices continue to drop
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices continued to be adjusted down in the latest adjustment made on September 21 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.
The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by 450 VND to a maximum of 21,780 VND (0,92 USD) per litre while that of RON95-III was cut by 630 VND to 22,580 VND per litre.
The prices of oils also reduced, with that of diesel oil cut by 1,650 VND to 22,530 VND per litre, and that of kerosene down by 1,970 VND to 22,440 VND per litre. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was priced at 14,650 VND per kg, a decline of 380 VND.
The two ministries also determined to extract 450-451 VND per litre from petrol price and 300-741 VND per litre from diesel and kerosene prices for the petrol price stabilisation fund.
So far this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 25 times with 13 times up and 11 times down and one kept unchanged. The petrol prices are now at the lowest level this year./.