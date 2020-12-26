Business Shrimp exports enjoy robust growth during 2020 Vietnam's shrimp exports are expected to record a dramatic increase of 12.4% to 3.78 billion USD in comparison with other export items this year despite suffering from the adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Business HCM City to move ports out to ease congestion on roads Ho Chi Minh City will continue to move its ports to its outskirts to ease congestion on roads outside them and build new ones under a national port master plan for 2020-2030.

Business Solar power plant inaugurated in Khanh Hoa A 2.4 trillion VND (104.5 million USD) solar power plant was inaugurated in Van Ninh district, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on December 26.

Business Vietnam Airlines to hold extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on December 29 Vietnam Airline Corporation, coded HVN on the stock exchange, said it will organise an unusual shareholders’ meeting on December 29 to seek shareholders’ approval for issuing more shares to current investors to increase its charter capital.