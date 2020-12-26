Petrol prices continue to rise in latest adjustment
Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on December 26 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The price of E5 RON92 biofuel increased by 389 VND to a maximum of 15,518 VND (0.68 USD) per litre and RON95-III by 472 VND to no more than 16,479 VND per litre.
Diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, now sell at no more than 12,376 VND and 11,188 VND per litre, up 484 VND and 411 VND per litre, respectively.
The price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S is now no more than 12,272 VND per kg, an increase of 330 VND.
According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been increasing strongly for 15 days, hence the upward adjustment.
They review fuel prices every 15 days to ensure domestic prices are in keeping with the global market./.