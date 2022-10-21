Petrol prices continue to rise in latest adjustment
Retail prices of oil and petrol increased starting from 3pm on October 21, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the ceiling retail price of E5 RON92 rose by 200 VND to 21,490 VND (0.87 USD) per litre, and that of RON95 bio-fuel went up 340 VND to 22,340 VND per litre.
The prices of oils were also adjusted up, with that of diesel oil up by 600 VND to 24,780 VND per litre, and that of kerosene up by 840 VND to 23,660 VND per litre. Meanwhile, the price of Mazut oil dropped 200 VND to 13,890 VND per kg.
The two ministries also decided to extract 200-400 VND per litre from petrol price for the petrol price stabilisation fund.
Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 28 times, with 15 times up and 12 times down, and one unchanged./.