Business Railway proposed to link Vung Ang Port with Laos A consortium has proposed a railway running 103 kilometres through Vietnam’s central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh that border Laos.

Business Hanoi striving to shore up industrial production The index of industrial production (IIP) in Hanoi rose by just 2.3% year on year in the first half of 2023, making it a heavy task for the city to reach the year’s IIP growth target of 7.5 - 8%.

Business Petrovietnam rolls out various growth solutions for H2 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) will continue putting in place many measures concertedly to achieve its growth targets in the last six months of this year.

Business Bac Giang promotes e-government, digital transformation According to the Bac Giang provincial People’s Committee, from now to 2030, the province will focus on developing e-government and digital transformation.