Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted down starting from 3pm on April 12 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.



Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel dropped by 836 VND to 27,317 VND (1.19 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 was adjusted down by 838 VND to no more than 26,471 VND per litre.

In the meantime, the price of a litre of diesel is 24,380 VND per litre, a decline of 700 VND.



This is the third decline following seven consecutive hikes in petrol prices in 2022, with a total reduction of nearly 2,500 VND per liter.



According to the MoIT, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has decreased, but the pandemic is still complicated in many provinces and cities across the country.



In line with the government’s policy on safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund at a rate of 100-1,500 VND per liter to support the resumption of business and production of enterprises.



The adjustment is to ensure that domestic petrol prices meet the world’s trends, they said./.