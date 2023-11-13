Business Dung Quat refinery substantially contributes to infrastructure development in central region The Dung Quat oil refinery, tasked with helping guarantee national energy security and boost economic growth in the central region, has made substantial contributions to the development of local transport, seaport, and logistics infrastructure.

Business VietChallenge’s event honours Vietnamese startup spirit Vietnam’s startup spirit was honoured at an event recently held at Nasdaq headquarters in New York, the US, by VietChallenge, a non-profit organisation led by Vietnamese professionals and entrepreneurs in the US.

Business Infographic Vietnam post-COVID-19: Macro-economy stable, major balances guaranteed Vietnam’s economy has steadily regained its growth momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic. Its growth rate, though short of expectations, remains at the top among developing and emerging countries, with GDP in 2023 estimated at some 435 billion USD.