Petrol prices drop against projections of increase
The retail prices of petrol have been revised down from 3pm on February 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance, although previous forecasts predicted that they are likely to increase.
Accordingly, RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 petrol now cost 23,440 VND (0.99 USD) and 22,540 VND per litre, respectively, both down 320 VND.
Diesel is sold at 21,860 VND per litre, dropping by 700 VND, while the price of kerosene decreased by 750 VND to 20,840 VND per litre. Meanwhile, the new price of mazut is 14,250 VND per kg, up 620 VND.
In this adjustment, the two ministries decided not to extract for or use the petrol price stablisation fund./.