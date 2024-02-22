Petrol prices drop by over 300 VND per litre. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on February 22 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Ministry of Finance due to falling global prices.

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by 356 VND to 22,475 VND (0.91 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by 320 VND to 23,599 VND per litre



The prices of diesel and kerosene decreased by 451 VND and 300 VND to 20,910 VND and 20,921 VND per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of 180CST 3.5S mazut increased by 23 VND to 15,929 VND per kg.

The two ministries also decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund./.