Petrol prices drop slightly in latest review
The retail prices of petrol were reduced as from 3pm on January 30 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The retail prices of petrol were reduced as from 3pm on January 30 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 was down by 577 VND to 19,268 VND (0.83 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of RON95-III also fell by 791 VND to 20,122 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene stand at 16,136 VND per litre and 15,062 VND per litre, down 412 VND and 473 VND per litre, respectively.
Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 12,444 VND per kilogramme, down 265 VND per kilogramme./.