Business Southern industrial real estate market vibrant in Q3 The industrial real estate market in the south was vibrant and thriving in the third quarter, with many ready-built factories and warehouses entering the market, according to real estate research companies.

Business Long An revokes 67 long-delayed projects in 9 months The authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Long An withdrew 41 domestic investment projects and 26 foreign direct investment (FDI) ones with a total capital of 250 million USD in the last three quarters.