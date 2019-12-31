Business Vietnam to evaluate business reform results For the first time, Vietnam plans to announce differences between business rules before and after removals or simplifications to evaluate the efficiency of reform efforts.

Business Number of new businesses hits record A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (over 74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

Business Hanoi attracts 8.45 billion USD in FDI A total of 8.45 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) has been poured into Hanoi capital city so far this year, according to the municipal Statistic Office.