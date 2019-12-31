Petrol prices go up slightly
Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol and oil slightly increased from 15:00 on December 31, following the latest price review by the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with swings in the global market.
Accordingly, the price of bio-fuel E5RON92 increased 152 VND per litre to a maximum level of 19,881 VND per litre, while the ceiling price of RON95-III was up 104 VND to over 20,990 VND per litre.
In this review, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are capped at 16,591 VND and 15,585 VND per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 11,920 VND per kilogramme.
The two ministries flexibly used the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to ensure domestic petrol prices reflect global trend. They decided to subsidise 150 VND per litre for E5RON92, RON95, diesel and kerosene, while decreasing subsidies for mazut./.