World Cambodia, China kick off Golden Dragon exercise despite coronavirus The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) kicked off the annual joint military exercise dubbed Golden Dragon in Cambodia’s Kampot province despite the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak.

World Indonesia’s transportation minister positive for coronavirus Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, Secretary of the President Office Pratikno announced on March 14.

World Thailand offers SARS-CoV-2 testing service Ramkhamhaeng Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, is offering a "drive-thru" service for Covid-19 checking at a cost of 6,500 THB (about 204 USD) from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm every day.

World Thailand warns of COVID-19 spread via shared smoking, drinks Thailand on March 13 issued a new warning about the possibility of infection of SARS-CoV-2 at parties or gatherings after 13 people who shared cigarettes and whisky in a party were confirmed to have COVID-19 the day earlier.