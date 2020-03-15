Petrol prices in Cambodia forecast to continue falling
Petrol and diesel prices in Cambodia will continue to fall this year due to global tensions, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Seang Thay has said.
Petrol prices in Cambodia forecast to continue falling in 2020
Thay stated that the fuel prices in petrol stations will not exceed 3,610 riel (0.9 USD) per litre in 2020, while the price of diesel will not rise over 3,343 riel.
He predicted that petrol prices continue declining in March.
There are 4,000 petrol stations in Cambodia, but only 700 are approved by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.
KrisEnergy Ltd is expected to extract the first drop of oil from Cambodia this year. The Singapore-based company is drilling in Block A, an offshore location in the Khmer Basin’s Apsara oilfield./.