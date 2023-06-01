Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The retail petrol prices rose in the latest adjustment on June 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up 390 VND per litre to 20,878 VND (0.89 USD). Meanwhile, that of RON 95 rose by 516 VND to 22,015 VND per litre.



Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil decreased 11 VND to 17,943 VND per litre, while kerosene price fell by 198 VND to 17,771 VND per litre.



At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 300 VND per litre from all the fuels for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.