Petrol prices record third consecutive increase
Retail prices of oil and petrol recorded the third consecutive increase from 3pm on November 1, following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Accordingly, the retail price of E5 RON92 rose by 380 VND to 21,870 VND (0.88 USD) per litre, and that of RON95 bio-fuel climbed to 22,750 VND per litre, up 410 VND.
Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now sold at 25,070 VND and 23,780 VND per litre, up 290 VND and 120 VND, respectively.
The price of Mazut increased by 190 VND to 13,890 VND per kilo.
The two ministries also decided to extract 200-400 VND per litre, and 500 VND per litre from petrol and mazut prices for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.