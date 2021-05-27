Petrol prices remain unchanged in latest review
The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance on March 27 announced the prices of petrol are kept unchanged from 15:00 on the day as compared to the latest adjustment.
The prices of petrol are kept unchanged from 15:00 on May 27. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the retail price of bio-fuel E5 RON92 is not higher than 18,426 VND (0.8 USD), and that of RON 95-III is set at no more than 19,531 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the ceiling prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were 14,774 VND and 13,825 VND, respectively.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices up to date with the global market.
The ministries decided to increase subsidies for petrol prices by 400 VND – 1,900 VND per litre to support local livelihoods and production.
Without using the petrol price stabilisation fund, the fuel prices could rise from 37 – 1,782 VND per litre or kilogramme./.