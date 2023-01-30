Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance revised up the prices of petrol in the latest adjustment on January 30.

Accordingly, the retail price of RON 95 went up 990 VND per litre to 23,140 VND (0.91 USD) from 7pm the same day.

The price of E5 RON 92 rose by 970 VND per litre to 22,320 VND while diesel price increased by 890 VND per litre to 22,520 VND.

The two ministries also decided to extract 850 VND per litre from E5 RON 92 and 950 VND per litre from RON 95 for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.