Business Four-month crab exports increase sharply to 44.5 million USD Vietnam’s crab exports were worth 44.5 million USD in the first four months of this year, a 40 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened seven new routes on June 12 linking Vinh city in central Nghe An province and the northern port city of Hai Phong with domestic tourist destinations.

Business Seminar explores financing options for rooftop solar power installation The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a seminar on June 11 to discuss solutions to develop and finance rooftop solar power installations in the country’s southern hub.

Business SCIC aims to disburse annual investment up to 16 trillion VND The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has targeted disbursing investment of 13-16 trillion VND (561-690 million USD) annually to focus capital on key industries and sectors to promote economic growth.