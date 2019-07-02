The prices of oil and petrol have climbed over 400 VND (0.017 USD) per litre on July 2. (Photo: VNA)

The prices of oil and petrol have climbed over 400 VND (0.017 USD) per litre following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on July 2.The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with swings in the global market.Accordingly, from 16:30 of the day, the retail price of RON95-III has increased 383 VND per litre to a maximum level of 20,517 VND per litre, while the ceiling price of bio-fuel E5 RON 92 is up 420 VND per litre to 19,653 VND.In this review, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are capped at 16,949 VND and 15,937 VND per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 15,220 VND per kilogramme.Earlier, three consecutive adjustments were made, scaling the petrol prices up by total 3,500 VND per litre.-VNA