Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of oil and petrol continued to rise from June 13 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance.



Accordingly, from 3pm, the price of RON95 bio-fuel was raised by 797 VND per litre to 32,375 VND (1.4 USD) per litre, while that of E5 RON92 rose by 882 VND per litre to 31,117 VND per litre.



Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was up by 2,626 VND per litre to 29,020 VND per litre. A rise of 2,493 VND per litre was also seen in the price of kerosene to 27,839 VND.



This is the sixth consecutive price hike in petrol prices since April 21 with total increases amounting to 5,060 VND and 4,640 VND per litre for RON95 and E5 RON 92, respectively./.