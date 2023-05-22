Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on May 22 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up 350 VND per litre to 20,480 VND (0.97 USD).



Meanwhile, that of RON 95 rose by 490 VND to 21,490 VND per litre.



The prices of diesel oil went up 300 VND to 17.950 VND per litre, while kerosene decreased by 10 VND to 17.960 VND per litre.



At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 300 VND per litre from all the fuels for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.