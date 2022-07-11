Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,170 VND/USD on July 11, down 7 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 8).

Business Foreign investment attraction key to modernisation of PetroVietnam Over the past 30 years, foreign investors have injected 45 billion USD to oil and gas Vietnam, greatly contributing to the growth of the sector, according to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).

Business Thanh Hoa province looks to become new growth powerhouse The northern central province of Thanh Hoa is striving to obtain fast and sustainable economic development and become a new growth powerhouse in the region, according to local authorities.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022 Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.