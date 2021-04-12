Business FLC Group expects over 660 million USD in consolidated revenue this year The FLC Group Joint Stock Company hopes to record more than 15.25 trillion VND (661.44 million USD) in consolidated revenue this year, the shareholders’ meeting held in Hanoi on April 12 heard.

Business Ninh Thuan cooperatives link up with firms to sell farm produce Agriculture cooperatives in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan have linked up with companies to increase product value and guarantee outlets, the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has said.

Business Honda Vietnam posts increases in motorbike, auto sales in March onda Vietnam reported increases of 17.3 percent and 94.1 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in March compared to the previous month.