Petrol prices surge in latest adjustment
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The retail price of RON 95-III bio-fuel almost reached 24,000 VND (0.97 USD) per litre from 3pm on November 11, following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.
Specifically, the retail price of RON 95-III increased by 1,110 VND to 23,860 VND per litre, and that of E5 RON 92 climbed to 22,710 VND per litre, up 840 VND.
Diesel 0.05S is now sold at 24,980 VND per litre, down 90 VND, while the price of kerosene and mazut rose by 960 VND and 680 VND to 24,740 VND per litre and 14,760 VND per kilogramme, respectively.
The two ministries also decided to extract 200 VND per litre, and 300 VND per litre from petrol and mazut prices for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.