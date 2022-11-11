Business Vietnamese bird's nests, sweet potatoes to be officially exported to China The leader of the General Administration of Customs of China has signed a protocol on the import of bird's nests and sweet potatoes from Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in China has informed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business SBV asks commercial banks to support fuel traders The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document instructing commercial banks to take all measures to support fuel traders.

Business Firms urged to make greater efforts to fulfil year-end export target There remain difficulties for enterprises in the last months of this year, requiring them to be proactive and flexible to finish the year with strong export performance.