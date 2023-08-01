Petrol prices surge in latest adjustment (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The retail petrol prices surged in the latest adjustment on August 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up 1,152 VND per litre to 22,791 VND (0.96 USD), while that of RON 95 –III rose by1,171 VND to 23,963 VND per litre.



Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil went up by 1,112 VND to 20.612 VND per litre, and kerosene price increased by 1,081 VND to 20,270 VND per litre.

The price of mazut oil also went up 806 VND per litre to 16,531 VND per litre.

At this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract petrol oil prices for the price stablisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 22 adjustments, with 12 times up, seven down, and three unchanged./.