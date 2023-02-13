At a filling station in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol were revised up while prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut were lowered from 3pm on February 13 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.



Specifically, the price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up 627 VND per litre to 23.767 VND (about 1 USD) while that of RON 95-III petrol increased by 549 VND to 22,869 VND per litre.



Meanwhile, diesel was sold at 21,560 VND per litre, down 960 VND. The prices of kerosene and mazut decreased by 980 VND and 300 VND to 21,590 VND per litre and 13,630 VND per kilogramme, respectively.



At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 200-600 VND per litre from different types of oil for the petrol price stablisation fund./.



