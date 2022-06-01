Business Border province to set up virus-free zones to aid exports The local authority in the northern province of Lang Son has set up several COVID-19-free zones in an attempt to ensure the flow of goods across the Vietnam-China border stays efficient and uninterrupted.

Business Information portal helps connect Vietnamese businesses The Department of Enterprise Development, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, has launched a business information portal to provide information and support services for businesses in Vietnam, especially small and medium enterprises.

Business ABB debuts state-of-the-art electrical distribution manufacturing hub ABB debuted its 6 million USD state-of-the-art manufacturing hub for electrical distribution solutions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, 25km from Hanoi, on June 1.

Business Tourism real estate properties remain in legal limbo Experts have called for clarifying the legal status of tourism real estate properties such as condotels, tourism villas and shophouses to safeguard stakeholders’ benefits, helping revive the tourism sector.