Petrol prices up over 900 VND per litre
Hanoi (VNA) -
Accordingly, from 3pm, the price of RON95 bio-fuel was raised by 921 VND per litre to 31,578 VND (1.36 USD) per litre, while that of E5 RON92 rose by 602 VND per litre to 30,235 VND (1.30 USD) per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was up by 841 VND per litre to 26,394 VND (1.14 USD) per litre. An increase of 9410 VND per litre was also seen in the price of kerosene to 25,346 VND (1.09 USD).
Since the beginning of this year, the retail prices of petrol have been adjusted up ten times and down for only three times./.