A gas station of Petrolimex (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) is planning to open convenience stores at its gas stations across the country.It has more than 5,000 gas stations at present, nearly half of which are directly run by the firm, while the remaining are franchised.At a shareholders’ meeting last April, Petrolimex Director General Pham Duc Thanh said the plan needs thorough consideration because the group’s gas stations currently only sell its own products like insurance, lubricants and liquid detergents.In 2017, Petrolimex opened a convenience store named P-Mart at a filling station in Hoai Duc district of Hanoi, selling lubricants, detergents, beverages and processed food, among other items.However, this model hasn’t been expanded as yet.Thang said Petrolimex is working with Japan’s JX Nippon Oil to seek integrate services with gas stations.-VNA