Business Deputy Finance Minister calls for hastening of equitisation process Deputy Minister of Finance Huynh Quang Hai has called for continuing to review existing policies to promptly identify difficulties in the equitisation of and divestment from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), stepping up enterprise renovation and raising a sense of responsibility in State management of the field.

Business Companies collect 17 billion USD via bond issuance in 2020 As many as 277 businesses were involved in bond issuances in 2020, mobilising 403.5 trillion VND (17.4 billion USD), via some 2,200 issuance tranches, the Hanoi Stock Exchange has announced.

Business Vinamilk exports plant-based and condensed milk to China Vinamilk said it exported ten containers of plant-based milk to China in the early days of 2021 and five more containers of condensed milk will soon depart for the world’s largest market.

Business Foxconn invests in 270-million USD laptop plant in Bac Giang Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd will build a 270-million USD plant to produce laptops and tablets at Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang.