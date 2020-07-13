Business Ministry to support industrial sectors to enhance production growth The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will focus on removing difficulties in industrial sectors in the second half of this year, especially the processing and manufacturing industry, to expand production and business.

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, according to Nguyen Tran Nam, Chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association.