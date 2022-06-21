Business HCM City posts economic growth of 3.82 percent in H1 Ho Chi Minh City recorded growth of 3.82 percent in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half of 2022, according to its Statistics Office.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on June 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on June 22, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Seafood enterprises await growth opportunities The COVID-19 pandemic, logistic disruptions due to Russia-Ukraine conflict and compliance with regulations on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) are challenges facing the seafood industry.

Business Mozambique – gateway for Vietnamese firms to access Southern Africa Mozambique will act as a gateway for Vietnamese businesses to penetrate into member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias affirmed at a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Hanoi on June 21.