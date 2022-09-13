Business Green building week to promote realisation of Vietnam’s COP26 commitments The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022 is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 13 - 14 with a focus on measures for realising Vietnam’s commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Business Hai Phong hosts technology networking event for Vietnamese, Japanese firms More than 60 Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises based in the northern port city of Hai Phong and neighbouring localities attended a technology networking event hosted by Hai Phong’s Department of Science and Technology on September 13.

Business Imprints on national power generation map After nearly seven years of construction with unprecedented difficulties, the Song Hau 1 thermal power plant has been put into commercial operation, contributing to ensuring national energy security and economic development in the Mekong Delta.

Business Vinaconex- Kyeryong consortium to build clean industrial park in Hung Yen A consortium of Vinaconex and the Republic of Korea’s Kyeryong has just won a bidding package worth over 1 trillion VND (over 42.4 million USD) to build infrastructure for a clean industrial park in the northern province of Hung Yen.