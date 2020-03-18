PetroVietnam grants aid to Health Ministry to fight COVID-19
The Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) presented 5 billion VND (217,000 USD) to the Health Ministry in Hanoi on March 18 to support the fight against COVID-19 epidemic.
At the event (Photo: Internet)
At the event, the Health Ministry handed over the sum to the Transport Ministry and the people’s committees of Quang Ninh and Hung Yen provinces.
PetroVietnam General Director Le Manh Hung said the group earmarked the sum from its social welfare fund for 2020 to help the community.
The Health Ministry is reviewing the list of ministries, agencies and localities in need of support, initially in the fight against the epidemic, and further attention to care for people’s health in the long term.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 68 now, 16 of them have been discharged from hospital following their full recovery./.
