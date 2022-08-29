PetroVietnam looks to partner with Equinor in offshore wind power development, hydrogen production
General Director of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Le Manh Hung has proposed that PetroVietnam and Norwegian energy firm Equinor promptly build a roadmap to implement their joint offshore wind power and hydrogen production projects in Vietnam during a recent meeting with Equinor Director Anita H. Holgersen in Hanoi.
At the meeting, Holgersen introduced capabilities, experience, and how Equinor transformed from a state-owned oil and gas group into an energy group.
She held that PetroVietnam and Equinor share many similarities, including the same starting point as oil and gas companies. She hailed PetroVietnam’s role and position as the leading energy enterprise in Vietnam, as well as the leading capable and experienced firm in Southeast Asia in the field of processing, manufacturing, assembling, transportation and construction of offshore construction works.
Holgersen expressed her hope that the partnership between Equinor and PetroVietnam will further grow with more practical results in building and implementing investment cooperation in the field of energy, offshore wind power development, production of hydrogen, ammonia, Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCS/CCUS).
PetroVietnam General Director Le Manh Hung highly evaluated the cooperation activities between PetroVietnam and Equinor recently in the field of offshore wind power.
Hung said he hoped Equinor will expand cooperation with PetroVietnam in the field of clean energy, especially hydrogen production from offshore wind power. At the same time, he suggested that Equinor work with PetroVietnam member units such as PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and Vietsovpetro (VSP) and support them in participating in Equinor’s projects not only in Vietnam but in international markets.
In the coming time, the two sides should continue to work with the Government as well as relevant ministries, sectors and localities to develop a roadmap for the implementation of specific joint offshore wind power projects in Vietnam, he proposed.
PetroVietnam looks to partner with Equinor in offshore wind power development and hydrogen production. (Photo: nangluongvietnam.vn)Meanwhile, during a recent working trip to the US, PTSC General Director Le Manh Cuong had a working session with representatives from Equinor on cooperation in the implementation of offshore wind power projects.
At the session, both sides undated each other on the progress, infrastructure investment and logistics for two giant offshore wind power projects of Empire Wind an Becon Wind in the US.
Hung introduced PTSC’s capacity, experience and infrastructure in seaports and manufacturing yards. He underlined that in its strategic directions, PTSC plans to participate in providing base and transformer station manufacturing services, while looking for opportunities to invest in and develop offshore renewable energy projects in Vietnam.
Showing impression for the capacity, experience and infrastructure of PTSC, Equinor representatives held that PTSC is a competent supplier of services for offshore renewable energy projects and a suitable local partner for investors in offshore wind power development in Vietnam.
Founded in 1972 as the Norwegian State’s Oil & Gas Company (Statoil), Equinor has become an international company with operations in 33 countries and now is a leading company in the energy transition. It is the largest oil and gas operator in Norway, one of the world’s largest offshore operators, and a growing force in renewables. Equinor provides more than one million European homes with renewable power from offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom and Germany. By 2030, the firm plans to have grown its installed net renewables capacity from 2021’s 0.7 GW to 12-16 GW. Two-thirds of this capacity will be within offshore wind.
Since 2021, PTSC and Equinor has conducted a number of meetings to seek cooperation opportunities in offshore renewable energy, especially offshore wind power in Vietnam.
In May, Equinor officially launched its representative office in Hanoi, affirming its willingness and determination to make contributions to the development of Vietnam’s offshore wind power sector as well as the green transition process of Vietnam, and support Vietnam in realising its commitments in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
Earlier in October 2021, together with the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi, Equinor completed a Vietnam Supply Chain Study Report and handed it over to Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien right before his trip to COP26 with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh./.