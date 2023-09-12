Business Vietnam wants to join in consumer goods supply chain: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 12 said that Vietnam wants to join world-leading retailers like Walmart in forming comprehensive inclusive sustainable ecosystems with long-term commitment to benefit sharing in the consumer goods supply chain.

Business JETRO strengthens collaboration to bolster green growth in Vietnam Commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, the Vietnam News Agency speaks with Nakajima Takeo, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hanoi, to gain deeper insights into future advancements aligned with the global trend of green growth.