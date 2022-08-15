Business Foreign e-commerce floors must supplement business licenses before January 1 Foreign-invested e-commerce floors doing business in Vietnam must supplement their business licenses before January 1 next year if they have not provided enough according to regulations.

Business Trade fair looks to expand “One Commune One Product” markets A trade fair is taking place in the northeastern province of Bac Kan from August 10-16, selling a variety of “One Commune One Product” (OCOP) from different localities across the country. The event looks to broaden the markets for local farm produce.

Business Central bank reduces intervention on OMO The open market operations (OMO) have been more stable this month after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reduced its intervention in the market.

Business Hung Yen’s industrial parks attract nearly 323 million USD The Management Board of Industrial Parks in the northern province of Hung Yen has so far this year recorded about 322.9 million USD worth of new capital and that added to existing projects.