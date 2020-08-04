Business Vietnam, Chile seek to foster economic, trade cooperation Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on August 4 held a virtual meeting with Rodrigo Yáñez Benitez, Under-Secretary for International Economic Relations at the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to boost economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Business Hoa Phat steel sales surge in July Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold 300,000 tonnes of construction steel in July, a rise of 19 percent over that in June and 27.5 percent year on year.

Business Infographic Seven-month agro-forestry-aquaculture export reaches 22.3 billion USD The export turnover of agriculture, forestry and aquaculture in the first seven months of 2020 was estimated at 22.3 billion USD, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-on-year.