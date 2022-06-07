Business Vietnam boosting agricultural production in accordance with int’l standards: Minister Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has said that his ministry will review and adjust policies to encourage and support businesses to invest in agriculture, and develop production in accordance with international standards and practices to better serve the export of agricultural products.

Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,057 VND/USD on June 7, down 5 VND from the previous day.

US waives tariffs on solar panels from Vietnam US President Joe Biden on June 6 declared a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels manufactured in four Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, in an effort to promote clean energy production in the country.

Techcombank honoured eight awards by Visa Techcombank has received eight awards from the global payments company Visa for its achievements in 2021. These prestigious awards were presented last month.