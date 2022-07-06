PetroVietnam surpasses oil exploitation plan by 23 percent in H1. (Source: PetroVietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) pumped 5.48 million tonnes of crude oil in the first six months of this year, surpassing the set target by 23 percent.



The group’s revenue in the period was estimated at 468.3 trillion VND (20 billion USD), up 55 percent year-on-year and double the goal set for six months.



At a recent meeting of the group, General Director Le Manh Hung said the PetroVietnam faced numerous difficulties as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has prolonged for more than 100 days, causing disruptions to supply chains, pushing up prices of energies and materials, as well as transport and production costs.



Besides, existing oil and gas mines have seen big reductions in output while the exploitation of new ones is hindered by regulations.

Given such difficulties, the group has undertaken a series of measures to maintain output and stable operation, including the application of information technology, he noted.



In the second half, PetroVietnam will continue updating, evaluating and forecasting the macro-economic situation to develop operation plans, solve difficulties and actively find solutions to maintain the output, ensuring it is not lower than in 2021. It will expand consumption markets while promoting the implementation of linkage chains.



It will also enhance digital transformation, creating positive changes in business and governance models, thus improving operational efficiency, Hung said./.