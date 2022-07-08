PetroVietnam’s revenue in the period was estimated at 20 billion USD, up 55 percent year-on-year and double the goal set for six months.

PetroVietnam said the group faced numerous difficulties as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has prolonged for more than 100 days, causing disruptions to supply chains, pushing up prices of energies and materials, as well as transport and production costs.

Besides, existing oil and gas mines have seen big reductions in output while the exploitation of new ones is hindered by regulations.

Given such difficulties, the group has undertaken a series of measures to maintain output and stable operation, including the application of information technology.

In the second half, PetroVietnam said it will expand consumption markets while promoting the implementation of linkage chains.

It will also enhance digital transformation, creating positive changes in business and governance models, thus improving operational efficiency./.

VNA