Business Central bank sells greenback to stabilise forex market The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has so far this year sold about 12-13 billion USD to stabilise the domestic forex market, according to Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC).

Business BIENDONG POC’s production costs fall 12% this year Thanks to a cut of about 4.4% in operational costs, the cost to produce each barrel of crude oil by Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company (BIENDONG POC) is likely to drop 12 % this year.

Business Agriculture accounts for 25% of total loan outstanding: SBV Governor Agricultural loan outstanding has reached close to 2.8 quadrillion VND (119.44 billion USD), accounting for roughly 25% of total loan outstanding, according to Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong.