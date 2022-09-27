Business AEON supermarket chain promotes Vietnamese goods The Vietnamese Product Exhibition Week opened at AEON shopping mall in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27 to introduce more Vietnamese goods to AEON supermarket chain.

