Constant endeavour throughout 60 years of developmentDeveloping and applying science and technology are an ongoing task for PetroVietnam, as assigned by the Party and the Government.The Politburo issued Resolution No 41-NQ/TW, dated July 23, 2015, on the strategy for developing Vietnam’s oil and gas industry to 2025 and vision to 2035, and Resolution No 55-NQ/TW, dated February 11, 2020, on the national energy development strategy to 2030 and vision to 2045. Both resolutions stress that PetroVietnam must further apply scientific and technological advances in petroleum exploration as well as the production and trading of oil and gas, electricity, fertiliser, and new energy such as shale oil, gas hydrate, and hydrogen gas, so as to guarantee national energy security.The group’s development strategy also emphasises the overall goal of building strong scientific and technological capacity by adopting breakthrough solutions, which is considered a foundation for PetroVietnam to accelerate its growth and develop sustainably.Over its 60 years of development, it has worked to improve its sci-tech development and application capacity, adopted advanced techniques and technologies, and optimised existing technologies in order to keep up with its counterparts in the region and the world.The oil and gas sector has received hundreds of awards for its scientific and technological achievements, including the Ho Chi Minh and State Awards for Science and Technology, and prizes from the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTECH).This year, the six most outstanding projects in the sector have been nominated for the Ho Chi Minh and State Awards for Science and Technology by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.Among its remarkable science and technology achievements, the research and construction of oversize and overweight oil and gas facilities at sea have been completed after 10 years of implementation; the development and application of technological solutions to collect, treat, and use associated gas in the fields of the Vietnam - Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro and nearby fields have been carried out continually for 25 years; and sci-tech application solutions to optimise the Dung Quat Oil Refinery’s production processes have been developed and completed after 12 years.Momentum and foundation for sustainable developmentScience and technology have been applied in all of PetroVietnam ’s production and business endeavours.The group has been boosting fundamental research, with findings viewed as providing a trustworthy scientific basis that is key to building its long-term development strategy and the country’s economic development plans. Fundamental research is also to pave the way for new in-depth studies seeking unconventional gases such as coal gas and gas hydrate.