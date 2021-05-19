An overview of Dung Quat oil refinery (Photo: VNA)

Scientific research and technological development have also been encouraged by PetroVietnam via activities such as holding innovation competitions, honouring initiatives and inventions, organising sci-tech meetings and workshops, and opening forums to share information and experience.The successful research, development, proposal, and application of scientific and technological solutions in the oil and gas industry have not only brought about enormous economic benefits for the country but also made significant contributions to oil and gas science in Vietnam and the world. They are also robust demonstration of the endless creativity of the Vietnamese people, including personnel in the oil and gas sector, who are entrusted with the task of turning the impossible into the possible.On the occasion of the eighth Vietnam Science and Technology Day on May 18, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members’ Council of PetroVietnam Hoang Quoc Vuong sent a letter to collectives, individuals, and those involved in the group’s scientific and technological research activities. The letter states that, in 2021, the group began to implement its scientific research plan for the 2021-2025 period, with important breakthrough programmes that will provide a foundation for developing key products and services able to compete with rivals in the domestic and global markets.Vuong also requested that relevant units focus their resources on carrying out the science and technology plan, and expressed a hope that the group’s science and technology researchers and managers will exert every effort to continually create innovations, seize and apply the achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in production and business activities, and devise breakthrough solutions, thereby contributing to PetroVietnam’s stable and sustainable development./.