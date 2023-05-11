At the event (Photo: petrotmes.vn)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - The trade union of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) held a ceremony in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on May 10 to launch the Workers’ Month, the Action Month for labour safety and hygiene, and an emulation campaign aimed at overfulfilling the 2023 plan.



During the month, a dialogue and forum for workers, gratitude activities and congresses of trade unions at all levels will be held while outstanding union members will be introduced for refresher courses on awareness of the Party and admission.



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the PetroVietnam’s trade union Nghiem Thuy Lan asked organisations and members to respond to the Workers’ Month and the Action Month for labour safety and hygiene, honour outstanding workers in emulation campaigns, take advantage of the Internet and social media platforms to take in trade union members and workers’ feedback, and collect them to submit to competent agencies, contributing to protecting legitimate rights and interests of workers and dealing with urgent issues of their concern.

Chairwoman of the PetroVietnam’s trade union Nghiem Thuy Lan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members’ Council of PetroVietnam Hoang Quoc Vuong acknowledged the efforts of the PetroVietnam’s trade union in accompanying workers and protecting their legitimate rights and interests. The grassroots trade unions have done a good job of inspiring workers to work hard and contribute their brainpower to build a strong and stably-growing group.



On the occasion of the Workers’ Month 2023, the trade union launched campaigns to honour skilled and creative workers, care for their material and spiritual lives, and achieve high results in the programme “1 million initiatives – efforts to overcome difficulties” launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).



The PetroVietnam’s trade union also honoured 33 individuals who have been actively involved in the campaign “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle”, and 60 exemplary oil and gas workers. It also held a meeting with 400 outstanding workers in the 2017-2023 period to bring generations of workers closer together.



Representatives of the trade union also visited and provided aid for workers who are facing difficulties, occupational accidents, and diseases with a total cost of 2 billion VND (86,900 USD), along with many other practical activities.



Petrovietnam is the leading firm in the processing - manufacturing sector. It is also among the large enterprises that have early poured capital into research and development (R&D) and technology transfer, promptly catching up with new trends in the world to innovate their business.



Last year, its total revenue hit 931.2 trillion VND, exceeding the yearly plan by 67% and an increase of 48% year-on-year. Petrovietnam contributed 170.6 trillion VND to the State budget, up 52% compared with that in 2021.



Petrovietnam is a State-owned corporation established on September 3, 1975. The group, operating in the energy sector, including oil and gas and renewable energy, has grown into a fully integrated business model, ranging from exploration, production, refinery, gas industry, gas to power/fertiliser to petroleum technical services. As a leading corporation of the country, it plays a key role in accelerating the national economic growth, high-qualified human resources development, international integration and overseas investment./.

VNA