Videos Exhibition spotlights Hue’s enameled bronze art An exhibition of 20 enameled bronze paintings is taking place at the An Dinh Palace in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s ancient city of Hue, becoming a magnet to tourists.

Videos Ben Tre coconut-based dishes set World Record The World Records Union and the Vietnam Record Association have awarded Vietnam’s and world's records to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre for a cooking performance of 222 dishes made of coconut.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese-French violinist to perform in HCM City Vietnamese-French violinist Stephane Tran Ngoc will give a solo performance at a special concert themed "Italian Concert" at the HCM City Opera House on July 9, according to the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO).