Health COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,762,532 on July 19 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,762,532 on July 19 with 1,096 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Handbook introduced for improvement of migrant health A migrant health handbook, which provides basic information, advice and guidance for health needs of migrant workers, was introduced at a workshop held by the General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam in Hanoi on July 18.